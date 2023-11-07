Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,687,246 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 520.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687,246 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Kinross Gold worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 388.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 173,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after buying an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

