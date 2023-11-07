Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,197 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $30,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON stock opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.84 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

