Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 304,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,749 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 9,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 77,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

