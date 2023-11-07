Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,522 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of AGCO worth $27,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 197.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

