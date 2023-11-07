Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 20,646 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,646 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $28,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 5.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.64.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

