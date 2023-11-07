Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 75,809 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,809 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $117.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

