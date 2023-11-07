Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 95,422 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $21,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 302,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sidoti raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

