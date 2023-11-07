Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,520,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93,101 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wipro worth $21,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wipro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wipro by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WIT

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.