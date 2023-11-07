Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

