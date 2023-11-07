Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.22.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $313.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.35. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 267,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

