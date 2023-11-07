AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACRX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.