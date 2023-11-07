Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

