Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of ADPT stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 456.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
