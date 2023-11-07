Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 456.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More

Earnings History for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.