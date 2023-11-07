Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,114 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $579.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.35 and a 52-week high of $580.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

