Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $353,154. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

