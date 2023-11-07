Aemetis (AMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) will be posting its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aemetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMTX opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Insider Transactions at Aemetis

In related news, Director Naomi Louise Boness sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,891.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 331.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

