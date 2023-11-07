Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.5% annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

