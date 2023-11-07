Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q4 guidance to $5.43-$5.96 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $130.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.96.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 740,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 206,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,197,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

