Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q4 guidance to $5.43-$5.96 EPS.
Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $130.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.96.
Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.
About Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
