Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q4 guidance to $5.43-$5.96 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.2 %

AMG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.75. 17,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 740,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 206,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

