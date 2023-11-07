Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.4% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,245 shares of company stock worth $12,155,891 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 286,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

