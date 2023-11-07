Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE AL opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Air Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,542,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after acquiring an additional 151,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

