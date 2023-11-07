Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.80-13.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $12.80-$13.10 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $32.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.10. 822,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,862. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after buying an additional 606,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.