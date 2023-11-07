Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $12.80-$13.10 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $263.89 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

