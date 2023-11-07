Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ATSG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.