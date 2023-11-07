Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,920,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

