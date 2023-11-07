Airgain (AIRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Airgain has set its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Airgain had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airgain stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 345,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,778.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 23,112 shares of company stock valued at $97,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRG. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

