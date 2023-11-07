Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 234.35% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKTS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.69. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

