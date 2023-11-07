Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Albany International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIN. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Albany International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

