Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alight by 4.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 379,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Alight by 22.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of Alight by 14.8% in the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 323,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

