Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Sunday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.54.

ATD stock opened at C$77.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.94. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$58.92 and a 1-year high of C$78.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The firm has a market cap of C$74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.24%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

