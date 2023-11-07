Alithya Group (ALYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Alithya Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.69 million. On average, analysts expect Alithya Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alithya Group Stock Performance
Alithya Group stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alithya Group
About Alithya Group
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alithya Group
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Church & Dwight is a wealth builder for buy-and-hold investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.