Alithya Group (ALYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Alithya Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.69 million. On average, analysts expect Alithya Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Alithya Group stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alithya Group

About Alithya Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

