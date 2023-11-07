Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $262,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

