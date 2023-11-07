Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $919,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.68. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

