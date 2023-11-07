Allegheny Financial Group LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

