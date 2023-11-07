Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,427,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $109,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

