Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 95.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 42,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 126,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

