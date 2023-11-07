Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

