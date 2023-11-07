Alpha Omega Group Inc. Acquires 6,148 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 890,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,581. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

