Alpha Omega Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,128,140,000.

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. 99,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,287. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

