Alpha Omega Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 10.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 835.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 249,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 140,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 75.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 622,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 268,198 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 117,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

