Alpha Omega Group Inc. Purchases 362 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 18.8% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,300,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,316,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.02. 831,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

