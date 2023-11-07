Alpha Omega Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEGR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

LEGR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,230. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

