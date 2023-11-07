Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 7,671 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. reduced its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. VanEck BDC Income ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned 0.23% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,076,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after buying an additional 108,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 501,634 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 635,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 70,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,405,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,758. The company has a market cap of $651.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.