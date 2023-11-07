Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,401. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,752,111 shares in the company, valued at $77,538,456.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,449 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,864,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

