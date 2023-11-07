Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $953-959 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.72 million. Alteryx also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AYX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Get Alteryx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alteryx

Alteryx Trading Down 7.3 %

Alteryx stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 50.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.