Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $334-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.46 million. Alteryx also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.94-1.01 EPS.

Alteryx Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of AYX opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Alteryx by 50.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

