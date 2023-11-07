Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $36.65. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Alteryx shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 1,416,782 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alteryx

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Alteryx Stock Up 19.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.