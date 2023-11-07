Alteryx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 79% compared to the average daily volume of 6,247 call options.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. 3,935,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,847. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.42. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

