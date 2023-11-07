Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $373.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.45. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 522.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.