Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTOFree Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $373.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.45. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 522.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.