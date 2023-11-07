Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.20

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.
Amcor Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.37.
About Amcor
