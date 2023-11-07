Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.20

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

Amcor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.37.

Get Amcor alerts:

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.